Rain Chances Increase Friday Across South Florida Before Wet Weekend

South Florida will want to keep the umbrella handy this weekend with rain chances forecast to increase each day.

We are in the midst of a warming trend Friday with morning 60s and afternoon temperatures nearing 80 degrees. As winds switch to the northeast, we may see a shower or two work in by the afternoon.

Boat and beach conditions look pretty nice as our rip current risk remains low and seas will only run about 2-3 feet. Saturday looks similar as far as rain chances go, but it will be a little on the warm and humid side. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Expect bigger changes Sunday as a front rolls through. Shower chances will come in around 50 percent with cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Skies will clear late Sunday and bring a much cooler start to the week. Expect widespread morning 50s with highs in the low 70s come Monday.

