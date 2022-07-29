Rain Chances Increase Friday, Throughout Weekend Across South Florida

After several drier days across the area, South Florida will see an increase in rain chances starting Friday and into the weekend.

Rain chances creep just a little higher on your Friday, but the odds are still pretty low as highs round out in the upper 80s near the coast and the low 90s inland.

There will be a beach breeze again, but this will also keep rip currents high at our area beaches. Otherwise, you'll appreciate a little air movement.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances slowly creep higher this weekend but never higher than 30-40% and mostly during the first half of the day. The beach breeze will be with us all weekend with highs in the low 90s.

Looking into next week, we will see just an isolated shower or two Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look like the rainier days next week. Once again, highs will top out in the low 90s.