Rain Chances Increase in South Florida on Thursday Ahead of Wet Weekend

After two days of pleasant temperatures and hardly any rain, South Florida will need to get those umbrellas out again Thursday and keep them around for what looks to be a wet weekend.

The low humidity we've been enjoying over the last couple of days is gone. The front that brought that beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday is lifting back to the north and that means more showers and more humidity starting Thursday and picking up even more Friday through the weekend.

The breeze remains as well. A high risk of rip currents and a coastal flood advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening. Coastal flooding will be spotty but most noticeable around high tide.

The next high tide in Hollywood Beach hits at 3:07pm while Miami Harbor comes in around 4:12pm.