Rain Chances Increase in South Florida With Possible Passing Showers This Mother's Day

The chances of rain are higher in South Florida today, so if you are planning to take mom somewhere to celebrate this Mother's Day, pack an umbrella.

Rain chances have increased today to 30% given the increase in activity already this morning. While the best storm chances will be south and west, a passing shower can’t be ruled out in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but the coast can still expect a mainly dry day.

It will be partly cloudy and breezy with the humidity creeping back up a bit. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

There is also a high risk for rip currents at the beach and boaters are under small craft caution today.

Some isolated storms could pop up on Monday afternoon, especially inland, but there is no significant rain in the forecast until Thursday and Friday when a weak front tries to push through the area…if it succeeds, it will be slightly cooler and less humid next Saturday.