Rain Chances Increase Slightly Across South Florida Ahead of Wetter Weekend

Rain chances will pick up as we head into the weekend with the best chance for rain coming on Sunday

Parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties will not see much of a rain chance to end the work week - but that will all likely change starting as early as this weekend.

The area is a little on the warm and muggy side to round out the week. Highs Friday will hit the low 90s with feels like temperatures at or above 100.

Rain chances will pick up a little this afternoon, but still only running 20-30%. Be on the lookout for some slight coastal flooding courtesy of the King Tide through the weekend. 

Rain chances will pick up as we head into the weekend with the best chance for rain coming on Sunday. The higher rain chances are actually courtesy of a cold front and this front may actually push through early next week.

Look for highs to go from the low 90s this weekend to the mid to upper 80s next week. It'll turn breezy too.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

