Rain Chances Increase Slightly Thursday as South Florida Dries Out From Historic Floods

One week after historic rainfall dropped massive floods across parts of South Florida, the region will see an increased chance of showers and storms Thursday.

The humidity is ramping up and we are already seeing a few spotty showers early Thursday across parts of South Florida. The rain coverage will be sparse early but afternoon storms appear likely, especially inland from the coast.

As with any thunderstorms across South Florida, be on the lookout for brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Highs will push into the low to mid-80s…typical for this time of the year.

Also of note is our beach breeze continuing and this keeps a high risk of rip currents in the forecast until Thursday evening.

After some brief showers early Friday, it looks like the atmosphere calms down just a touch. Friday afternoon looks mostly dry and the weekend even drier. We are calling for just a 20% chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, but it’ll be warm with highs ramping into the mid to upper 80s.