Rain Chances Increase Sunday as Cold Front Makes its Way to South Florida

Sunday is still on track to be the wetter half of the weekend with rain chances at least 50%.
It will not be raining all day and there will be plenty of breaks, but on and off showers are possible across the area today.
Monday’s rain chances dial back a bit to 30% ahead of Tuesday’s cold front which brings the best chance for widespread rain.
A few showers may linger early Wednesday, but cooler and drier air will work in all day -- expect highs in the upper 70s.
The coolest day will be Thursday with lows in the 50s and a high of only 75°.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look beautiful with humidity creeping back up just a bit; so not as “crisp” but still nothing uncomfortable.
Friday will be in the lower 70s at about 9 p.m. and Saturday morning will be in the mid-60s. Saturday afternoon temperatures top out at a simply perfect 80°.