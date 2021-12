A few sprinkles possible this morning with just one or two showers working through the area.

Rain chances will hover around 10% today.

We will have one more mild day across South Florida before we see temperatures warming back to the mid 80s with early morning temperatures in the 70s.

Isolated showers will be possible on Monday before a dry and warm stretch the rest of the week.