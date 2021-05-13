Rain Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida After Latest Front's Arrival

After days of near record high temperatures across the area, South Florida looks like it may get some needed relief in the form of rain and some storms arriving in the area.

Muggy conditions will give way to scattered storms Thursday afternoon. More than half of us will see the rain with spotty flooding a possibility in some slower moving storms.

Storms will likely taper by the evening and then fire up again on Friday, which will be our transition day as storm chances decrease as the front moves through during the evening hours.

You'll notice a cooler and less humid weekend developing, but a stiff east breeze may swing a few showers our way. Rain chances will come in around 20-30% with highs in the low to mid-80s.

We remain on the breezy side through the first half of next week with highs one again in the mid-80s.