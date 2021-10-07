first alert weather

Rain Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Wet Weekend

This front will not push to our south, so look for the muggy conditions to continue into next week

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Make sure to keep your umbrellas handy across South Florida as shower and storm chances begin to increase to end the work week before what looks to be a wet weekend.

Humidity is sky high in South Florida, but the rain is still holding off for the most part. Look for spotty showers first half of the day Thursday with an inland storm or two later in the afternoon.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The big story will be the warmth and humidity. Highs will touch the upper 80s, but feels like temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely eclipse 100 in some areas. Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Vents About Missing Money

Florida 3 hours ago

Students Arrested Over Plot to Set SW Florida School on Fire, Kill ‘Rude People': Deputies

Rain chances surge this weekend as a front settles in just to our north. Easily half of us will be dealing with showers and storms with slightly cooler mid-80s for highs.

This front will not push to our south, so look for the muggy conditions to continue into next week. Rain chances will dip considerably by the early to middle part of next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us