Rain Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Wetter Weekend

After a few days of drier skies, South Florida will be dodging raindrops Thursday ahead of what looks to be a wet weekend in your First Alert forecast.

Humidity is moving up as are your rain chances with the first half of the day looking decent, but easily half of us could be feeling showers and scattered storms by the afternoon.

It'll still be warm with highs in the upper 80s. Look for more of the same on Friday.

A front will roll into South Florida Saturday and you'll feel the breeze kicking up. Gusty east winds along with scattered showers and storms will continue right through the weekend.

Highs will still be on the warm side behind the front, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Drier air looks poised to move in next week.