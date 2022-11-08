Rain Chances Increase Tuesday in South Florida Ahead of Nicole's Impacts

South Florida will be dealing with an increased chance of showers and storms Tuesday ahead of any potential impacts from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches are in effect for Broward County. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Miami-Dade County south to just north of Ocean Reef. With that said, your Election Day forecast is shaping up pretty well all things considered. We are forecasting a 40 percent chance of showers along with a breeze.

Highs will push into the mid-80s. King tide flooding will be an issue near the coast as well.

Rain and wind will pick up tonight and Wednesday with tropical storm force winds quite possible, especially across Broward and northern Miami-Dade. The Keys very well may avoid tropical storm force winds altogether. The heaviest rain and gustiest winds will continue into early Thursday with some improvement possible later in the day.

Rainfall amounts could hit 3 inches or more across Broward with Portions of the Keys possibly seeing less than an inch. Storm surge will run about 1-2 feet in Miami-Dade with 2-4 feet possible across the coast of Broward.

After all of the drama Wednesday and Thursday, we will be rewarded with a front this weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday and Monday with lows in the 60s.