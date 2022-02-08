Rain Chances Increase Tuesday in South Florida Before Temps Drop

South Florida will be dealing with another day of potentially higher rain chances for parts of the area - but it may be worth it with a forecast that has a drop in temperatures.

After another round of patchy dense fog to start Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies to build across the area. An old stationary front draped across South Florida combined with a disturbance moving into the area could squeeze out a few showers later in the day.

Highs should top out close to 80 degrees. Look for these spotty to scattered showers to stick around through Wednesday with similar temperatures.

The front should push through and clear us out by the end of the week. The numbers will be a touch lower with morning numbers around 60 with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. We may even see some morning 50s across the suburbs.

The weekend looks decent at this early stage. Rain chances will be around 20% with seasonable numbers. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

