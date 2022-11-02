Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area.

We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.

The current record for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale for Wednesday stands at 89 degrees. It'll be close. We could see an isolated shower or storm. Look for a similar forecast Thursday with highs maybe 1-2 degrees cooler.

A front will finally limp through the region and bring lower humidity Friday and Saturday. Highs will still be above average, topping out in the mid-80s. Showers could trickle back on Sunday.