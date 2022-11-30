Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Next Front's Arrival

South Florida will end the month of November with an increased chance of showers and storms ahead of the arrival of the next front moving through the area.

Winds have returned to the southeast and it'll be warmer with more humidity on Wednesday. Expect scattered showers in the afternoon as well.

Temperatures will come in well above average again with morning mid to upper 70s and afternoon mid-80s.

Our next front slowly pushes through late Thursday and into Friday. Expect a few more showers again Thursday with numbers closer to average Friday and into the weekend. Enjoy the nice breeze.