Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Before Next Front

Thursday looks sunnier with morning 60s and afternoon highs potentially working back into the 80s

The first work week of the new year will be slightly wetter Wednesday across South Florida ahead of the arrival of the next front in the area.

An area of low pressure will slide across South Florida on Wednesday and bring scattered showers to the region. Highs will still manage to top out in the upper 70s, slightly above average. These showers are forecast to kick out by the evening.

A front looks to push into South Florida by Friday, but as of now it doesn't look like we will see more than a spotty shower or two. Morning temperatures and afternoon highs won't budge much wither with this one.

Morning 60s and afternoon upper 70s to about 80 degrees are expected Friday through the weekend. What we will notice are a few showers and a breeze both Saturday and Sunday.

Yet another front pushes through on Monday, bringing scattered showers and cooler numbers for Tuesday.

