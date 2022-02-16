Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida

South Florida will see a change in the weather starting Wednesday with an increase in rain chances across most of the area.

We remain quite blustery with shower chances picking up a bit by late Wednesday morning. These winds are keeping our rip current risk in the high range and our small craft advisory continues as well. Seas could hit 9 feet for your Wednesday.

It's much warmer early Wednesday with morning upper 60s and low 70s turning into upper 70s by late day. Winds and rain chances will take a bit of a slide later this week as temperatures rise. Highs will be back to the 80s as early as Thursday.

The weekend starts out warm, but as a front approaches we could see scattered showers later on Saturday. High will top out in the low to mid-80s. The front, at the end of the day, is a weak one. Morning temperatures will return to the 60s with highs briefly below 80 on Sunday.

