Rain Chances Increase Wednesday, Rest of Work Week Across South Florida

The breezy east winds will remain with gusts checking in around 20 mph at times

If you're working or heading out to get last-minute holiday shopping done, you might want to bring an umbrella with rain and storm chances on the rise.

Rain chances will be elevated Wednesday with showers and even a thunderstorm or two possible through the day. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs once again reaching the 80s.

Rain chances come down slightly by Thursday with a 40% chance of seeing showers. Rain chances will be present through the next seven days with highs also remaining in the 80s.

