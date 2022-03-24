Rain Chances Increasing Across South Florida to End Work Week

Make sure you pack that umbrella along with your briefcase to end the work week as rain chances will be picking up across South Florida to end the work week.

The area will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing by Thursday evening.

A few showers and an isolated storm is possible through Thursday with widespread rain at we head into late evening, overnight and into early Friday morning as a cold front work through the area.

Drier and more comfortable conditions are on tap for the second half of your Friday and into the weekend. Expect plentiful sunshine, overnight temperatures in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.