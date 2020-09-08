Rain Chances Increasing Tuesday Afternoon Across South Florida

After a holiday weekend that saw the area dodging raindrops, South Florida will be grabbing the umbrella for their return to work Tuesday and for much of the rest of the week.

We are still under the influence of an upper-level low, which means more periods of rain for the next couple of days. This also means periods of sunshine too. Look for rain chances to hover around 50% Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping to 40% late week.

Considering the light steering winds and high moisture levels, isolated flooding is possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The upper-level low drifts north and brings more sun and less rain to the region late this week. Ran chances come in around 40% with highs back to the 90s. Rain chances drop even further for the weekend.