Rain Chances Low for Much of Tuesday Across South Florida

While all eyes remain on Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico and the growing number of systems in the Atlantic, South Florida could be escaping the west weather for much of Tuesday.

Rain chances will continue to drop with only an isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a slight beach breeze. Look for similar conditions on Wednesday.

Rain chances slowly creep up as the week progresses with the best chances coming this weekend. Even still, we are only talking about a 40% chance this weekend.

Highs will work back to about 90 starting Wednesday with low 90s for the weekend.