Miami-Dade

Rain Chances Low for Much of Tuesday Across South Florida

Rain chances slowly creep up as the week progresses with the best chances coming this weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

While all eyes remain on Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico and the growing number of systems in the Atlantic, South Florida could be escaping the west weather for much of Tuesday.

Rain chances will continue to drop with only an isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the day.

Local

Miami-Dade 56 mins ago

6 Things to Know – South Florida Braces for King Tides, New Mom Shares Emotions of Having COVID While Pregnant

2020 hurricane season 1 hour ago

Three Named Storms Churning in Atlantic; No Impact Forecasted for South Florida

Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a slight beach breeze. Look for similar conditions on Wednesday.

Rain chances slowly creep up as the week progresses with the best chances coming this weekend. Even still, we are only talking about a 40% chance this weekend.

Highs will work back to about 90 starting Wednesday with low 90s for the weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us