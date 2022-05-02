Rain Chances Pick Up During Work Week in South Florida

South Florida will be dodging rain drops for much of the work week ahead of a major increase in temperatures to start the month of May.

Rain chances will be low and temperatures will be seasonable for you Monday as morning 70s turn into afternoon mid-80s. You'll notice a beach breeze which will take the edge off, but this very breeze will keep rip currents in play at our area beaches.

Small craft should use caution as well.

Rain chances pick up Tuesday and Wednesday with Wednesday offering the best chances. Temperatures will remain typical for this time of the year.

Speaking of temperatures, expect a jump in the numbers by the end of the week as rain chances drop and the winds switch to a more southerly direction. We are forecasting 90 on Friday. The weekend will offer more of the same.