Rain Chances Remain Across South Florida Friday Before Drier Weekend

South Florida will likely go from needing that umbrella Friday to hiding it in the closet by the time the upcoming weekend arrives.

We have a front in the process of moving through Friday and this will keep a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday. It looks like the best chance of rain will be during the afternoon.

Highs will still manage to push into the mid-80s.

With the front south of us this weekend, highs will be in the mid-80s with lower humidity. A stiff east breeze will keep a few showers in the forecast along with a high risk of rip currents. Seas will be running a bit high for the boaters too.

Looking into next week, rain chances will start off on the low side then bounce by the middle of the week. Highs will inch back into the mid-80s.