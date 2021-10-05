Rain Chances Remain Low Tuesday Across South Florida

South Florida may catch a break during the work week with rain chances remaining low for much of the next few days.

Humidity is rising a bit, but rain chances should still be on the low side Tuesday with the best chances for spotty showers early.

Highs will be near average, topping out in the upper 80s.

Rain chances slowly creep up from here as deeper moisture moves in from the Atlantic. Scattered showers and storms are in the cards for the middle and later part of the week with close to half of us getting wet.

Highs remain in the upper 80s.

A front will settle in just north of us this weekend and rain chances will move higher. The rainiest day this weekend appears to be Saturday with lingering rain into Sunday as well.

Temperatures will take a little bit of a hit with numbers topping out in the mid to upper 80s.