Rain Chances Rise Across South Florida to End Work Week With Front's Arrival

The last full work week before the Thanksgiving holiday will look and feel more like summertime in South Florida with both temperatures and rain chances on the rise.

The humidity continues to creep higher and it's looking like an unsettled Thursday afternoon setting up. Most of us will see the rain with some localized flooding possible.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

It'll be breezy too with highs topping out near 80 degrees. Friday will offer up more of the same.

A weak front will push through Saturday, but don't look for abundant sunshine behind the front. Winds will switch to the east pretty quickly and keep scattered showers and a breeze in the forecast.

Sunday looks like the drier of the two days this weekend.

A more significant front will push through early next week, bringing a return of highs in the 70s with some 50s in the suburbs.