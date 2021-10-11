Rain Chances Rise to Start Work Week Across South Florida

The second week of October may feel more like summertime across South Florida with a higher chance of showers and storms to go along with increased humidity.

Look for spotty morning showers followed by scattered afternoon storms for your Monday. Highs will hit the upper 80s, typical for this time of the year.

Look for this pattern to continue through at least the middle of the week.

Rain chances may take a slight dip late week and early into the weekend as highs continue to live in the upper 80s.

A front approaches South Florida later this weekend and we may see rain chances rising again by Sunday. This front will not bring a cool down or a drop in humidity.