Rain Chances, Temperatures Increase Thursday Across South Florida

After a cooler start to the work week, South Florida will see both an increase in rain chances and temperatures to end the week and into the weekend.

The combination of winds turning more easterly and some extra clouds is bringing a much warmer morning to South Florida. Some spots are 10 to 15 degrees warmer in fact.

We will track a few showers too as highs drift closer to 80 degrees for your Thursday.

A front will edge closer on Friday and this will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Easily half of us could see rain as temperatures remain mild. Morning 60s will turn into afternoon upper 70s.

This same front will push through this weekend and bring some slightly cooler weather. We may see lingering showers Saturday with Sunday looking to be the driest of the weekend.

Cooler morning 50s and afternoon low 70s return for the start of the week.