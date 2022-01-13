Rain Chances, Temps Dropping Thursday Across South Florida With Latest Front

If you are a fan of temperatures dropping to near record numbers and lower rain chances, the next few days across South Florida are just for you.

Look for a partly sunny Thursday in South Florida with an isolated shower or two and comfortable 60s to start the day and pleasant mid-70s to finish. This is the calm before our next front.

The front will arrive during the early evening and bring some big changes as overnight temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s. The coolest temperature of the season so far in Miami is 56 degrees. It'll be close.

We will make another run at the mid-50s overnight Friday. Look for highs both Friday and Saturday to top out in the mid-70s with tons of sunshine and low humidity.

Yet another front arrives on Sunday, but not before cranking out a 40-50% chance of showers and a thunderstorm. Temperatures will take an even bigger dive behind this system as morning temperatures could touch the low 50s by Tuesday morning. This would officially make it the coolest morning since last February.