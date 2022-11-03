Rain Chances Thursday Across South Florida Before Slightly Drier Start to Weekend

South Florida will be dealing with one more day of a slightly higher chance of rain before drier weather makes a return to start the weekend.

After another round of record heat on Wednesday, a front is pushing through but don't expect a big drop in temperatures. As the front slides through Thursday afternoon, look for a few lingering showers with highs still on the warm side, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

This is still above average, but technically cooler than the record high of 90 degrees in Miami on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You'll notice a decent drop in humidity both Friday and Saturday before the higher humidity rolls back in on Sunday. Friday and Saturday also offer the lowest rain chances out of the next seven days.

Showers could roll back in as early as Sunday and stay with us off and on into next week. The models are really struggling with the pattern.