Rain Continues Tuesday in South Florida Before Area Dries Out for Thanksgiving

South Florida will deal with another day of intense rainfall before the area dries out just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

More showers are anticipated for Tuesday. The good news is these will be more scattered throughout the area so there will be even more dry time throughout the day. There is still the risks for ponding and flooding within any of the heavy rain bands that move through.

Highs get into the low 80s. Tonight, we should see calmer conditions returning as rain chances begin to diminish. Temps dip into the low 70s for the evening.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Wednesday, the rain chances remain but they are much lower and scattered with more sunshine returning to South Florida. Highs remain in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving should remain mainly dry with a lot more sunshine. Temps warm into the mid-80s and the dry stretch takes us into the weekend.

This weekend a front comes through and brings with it a steady stretch of cooler conditions. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. This will feel cool and refreshing into next week.