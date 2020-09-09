Miami-Dade

Rain Likely in South Florida for Wednesday With Weekend Storm Chances Increasing

Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday as abundant moisture is in place and a little daytime heating should do the trick

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida may not just be in store for a wetter Wednesday with afternoon storms, but also increased rain chances across the area heading into the weekend.

Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday as abundant moisture is in place and a little daytime heating should do the trick. Rain chances come in around 50% with the bulk of the showers and thunderstorms hitting this afternoon.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Coming to Florida, Miami Heat Back in Conference Finals

Sarasota County 3 hours ago

Florida Jail Deputy Suspended After Fight With Black Teen

Isolated flooding is possible with highs once again struggling to hit 90.

Our pattern changes a bit Thursday and Friday with a little more of a southeasterly flow. This will bring the better chances of rain early in the day with drier afternoons. Rain chances come in around 30-40% with highs around 90.

Look for rain chances to creep back up to 40-50% this weekend with Saturday looking like the drier of the two days.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us