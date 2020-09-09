Rain Likely in South Florida for Wednesday With Weekend Storm Chances Increasing

South Florida may not just be in store for a wetter Wednesday with afternoon storms, but also increased rain chances across the area heading into the weekend.

Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday as abundant moisture is in place and a little daytime heating should do the trick. Rain chances come in around 50% with the bulk of the showers and thunderstorms hitting this afternoon.

Isolated flooding is possible with highs once again struggling to hit 90.

Our pattern changes a bit Thursday and Friday with a little more of a southeasterly flow. This will bring the better chances of rain early in the day with drier afternoons. Rain chances come in around 30-40% with highs around 90.

Look for rain chances to creep back up to 40-50% this weekend with Saturday looking like the drier of the two days.