Flood advisory in South Florida Tuesday: Track storms with Doppler 6000

With all of the ingredients locked in place we’ll be looking of the threat of downpours to continue into Wednesday

By Llarisa Abreu

Much needed downpours moved through South Florida Tuesday morning and the threat for rain was continuing into this afternoon.

There was a 40% chance of afternoon storms Tuesday, and some could be heavy.

With the threat of rain, there was a flood advisory issued for metro Miami until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb throughout the day into the low 90s – keep in mind with the rain some areas could struggle to warm up.

Regardless, feels-like temps will be in the uncomfortable territory in the triple digits through mid-week.

Rain chances slightly lower Thursday through the weekend.

Day time highs should climb either side of 90 starting Friday.

