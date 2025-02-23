Rainfall expected in South Florida following moderate drought conditions

Needed rainfall is expected to blanket South Florida and the Keys Monday as a vigorous area of low pressure crosses the peninsula.

This system will bring the best chance for widespread rainfall that the area has seen all month. In fact, as moderate drought conditions persist and rainfall deficits for 2025 continue to grow at 2 to 4 inches, the rainfall is desperately needed.

While Sunday afternoon and evening trend dry, rain chances will slowly increase after daybreak, with a few showers possible during the morning drive.

The bulk of the rainfall will come through the late-morning and early afternoon with conditions beginning to ease towards the early evening hours. While the mode of the weather will be cloudy with passing showers, a few thunderstorms are possible as well.

This is a minimal chance for an isolated severe storm to pop up as the worst of the weather moves through early afternoon Monday.

The current rainfall forecast pins the NBC6 viewing area with 1-3” through Tuesday.

However, any location that experiences concentrated tropical downpours may see up to 4 inches of rain. Currently, the lower range of accumulations are anticipated. Concentrated rainfall can cause minor flooding, especially in urban areas.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday before a pleasant, near-normal temperature trend settles for the balance of the work week.