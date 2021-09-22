first alert weather

Rainy First Day of Fall Wednesday Across South Florida

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wednesday may mark the first day of the fall season, but it will still feel like summer with warm temperatures and storms in the forecast.

After morning spotty showers, the area transitions into more of an afternoon stormy pattern Wednesday afternoon. Look for this trend to continue for much of the week.

Locally heavy rain is likely with these storms with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. 

Rain chances take a slight dip this weekend but we aren't calling for rain free skies. Look for scattered storms Saturday and then believe it or not, we expect a weak front to push in on Sunday.

We won't see cold temperatures with our cold front, but highs will dip into the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity early next week.

