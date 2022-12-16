Rainy Friday, Start to Weekend Across South Florida Before Cooler Temps Arrive

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to end the work week and start the weekend thanks to the arrival of our latest front which will also bring a major drop in temperatures.

Our front slowly arrives Friday and this will keep scattered showers and maybe even a thunderstorm in the forecast through the day. Highs will top out near 80 if we can see a few breaks in the action.

The front pushes south of our region by this evening, but never truly pushes through with any real momentum. In fact, the front may work back in from the south this weekend. This is why we are keeping some wet weather in the forecast again on Saturday.

Look for morning temps in the upper-60s with afternoon highs again near 80. The front finally gets another nudge and pushes south of us Sunday. Look for a few morning raindrops then drier weather for the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s with cooler upper 70s for the afternoon. Hopefully we see more sunshine.

Monday should offer up the coolest weather of the week as skies finally clear with winds out of the north. We are thinking low 60s for Miami and Fort Lauderdale to start with some 50s inland from the coast. This could be some of the coolest weather we've seen since last April.