Rainy Morning, Sunny Afternoon to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

Rain chances are not looking terribly impressive this weekend.

Each day will feature a 40% chance of storms at most, mainly in the morning up until about noon.

A busy easterly wind will push all of the storms west in the afternoon, which means the beaches should be dry in the afternoon after some scattered morning storms.

Inland areas may hold on to the storms a bit later into the afternoon, but as everything keeps pushing west, everyone ends the day with nice weather.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On both Saturday and Sunday, 91° will feel like about 100° and there will be a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beaches.

We’ll see rain chances increase by Tuesday, followed by a nice shot of Saharan Dust which could be quite potent on Thursday. That would be the day with the lowest rain chances.

And that dust continues to keep the tropics nice and quiet.

As it looks right now, we might just make it to Aug. 1 sans any tropical activity. This is very nice to see.