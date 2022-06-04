Rainy Saturday Across South Florida From Impact of Tropical System

South Florida is in for a Saturday of wet weather due to the impact of Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Flash Flood Warnings from Miami & Key Biscayne all the way up north to Deerfield Beach will continue until at least 7 a.m. while the Flash Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning continue across all of South Florida.

We’ve already had reports of 4-8” of rain and we’re not done yet. The system itself is still Potential Tropical Cyclone One because it does not have a closed center even if it has tropical storm winds near its center, which is making landfall on the west coast of Florida.

Expect periods of heavy rain between morning and noon along with occasional tropical storm gusts. Afternoon conditions improve dramatically with sunny breaks. But there are still bands of rain that can streak through the area and if those bands go over an area already saturated or flooded, more advisories can be issued. Saturday’s high will be 87°.

On the backside of the system, we drop Sunday afternoon’s rain chances to 40% and we’ll stay at 40% as well on Monday. Both days will have highs near 90°.