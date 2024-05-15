Rainy season begins in South Florida with an unexpected start

South Florida rainy season is officially here, but it's kicking off in a rather unexpected way. Today's forecast? Mid-90s heat with hardly a shower in sight, quite different from what we're used to seeing this time of year!

The season, ending on October 15th, is parallel to the Atlantic hurricane season, which has set start and end dates, too. But why would the rainy season commence on a hot and dry day in the middle of May?

In past years, a series of criteria were gauged to determine the “official” start and end of the rainy season. This included observing consecutive days with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and dew point temperatures over 70°. This combination provides the familiar “sticky” feel to the air.

Additionally, the metric of afternoon storms over land and nighttime storms over the Atlantic waters helped to mark the shift in the season. Due to the varying nature of these somewhat subjective parameters, the determination of the season’s start was made retroactively. This served little use to residents once the season had already started.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Since 2018, the National Weather Service in Miami has moved to a definitive start and end date for the rainy season, regardless of the weather conditions.

The move, strictly to signal the expected summer pattern around the region, provided residents with a more consistent expectation. Just as one shouldn’t necessarily expect a tropical system to form on June 1st, daily storms don’t automatically fire up on May 15th.

It was the desire to shift away from subjective parameters that led to a start and end date being named. This period, generally reflective of the time South Florida will see a wet weather pattern, allows residents to have reasonable anticipation of stormy days and unbearably muggy nights.

The South Florida rainy season accounts for 60-70% of the region’s yearly rainfall. Tucked away in five months that don’t yield showers every day, that’s a significant amount of rain. The metro areas average 37 to 45 inches of rainfall in this period, but because of the nature of the scattered showers and storms, seasonal totals can vary from place to place.

What is consistent about the South Florida rainy season is the somewhat predictable phases it showcases. The first phase, lasting from late May into early July, is often the stormiest and produces the greatest number of severe weather days. The highest frequency of storms occurs during the period from Memorial Day through the 4th of July.

By mid-summer, South Florida settles into the hottest and driest phase of summer. A slight downturn in overall shower activity occurs as a steadier easterly breeze can keep showers contained to the nighttime and early morning hours, yielding hot and dry afternoons. Additionally, bouts of Saharan air can move across the region, suppressing tropical activity and daily storms.

The homestretch of the season comes right around Labor Day, carrying into mid-October. This period brings the highest variability of rainfall to the area. This is due to the possibility of passing tropical systems and the eventual approach, or arrival, of cold fronts. Of course, any of the factors can influence the local rainfall pattern later than October 15th. In practice, it’s usually a strong cold front sliding through the state that wraps up the normal oscillations of the South Florida rainy season.

While the 2024 rainy season won’t begin with a bang, it’s inevitable that it will show its face soon enough, providing days of rain to recharge pools, landscaping and waterways around the area.