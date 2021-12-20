Rainy Start to Holiday Work Week Across South Florida Before Temperature Drop

The holiday work week across South Florida could look a little gloomy and rainy - but before you know it, the dry weather returns and brings a drop in temperatures at the same time.

After some patchy dense fog to start Monday, the rest of your day should feature more sunshine along with warm and muggy conditions. Look for highs in the low to mid-80s with feels like temperatures at or above 90.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An isolated shower or storm is possible too.

An area of low pressure will swing our way from the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and bring steadier rains and even some thunderstorms. Isolated flooding is possible. The rain looks to be heaviest during the second half of the day.

A cold front associated with that low will swing through Wednesday and I think you'll appreciate the change. It will almost feel Christmas-like...almost. Morning temperatures will dip into the 50s Thursday and possibly Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 70s through the end of the week.

It will warm up yet again for Christmas weekend with lows back to the 60s and highs back to the 80s.