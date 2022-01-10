first alert weather

Rainy Start to Work Week Across Parts of South Florida With Front's Arrival

Another front rolls through Thursday and this front will bring some bigger changes

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

You'll need that umbrella across parts of South Florida to start the work week, but the reward could be a welcomed change in temperatures by the weekend.

We are starting out the week on the warm and muggy side. Look for a few showers and an isolated storm through the early afternoon Monday with the best rain chances coming late afternoon and evening as our next front arrives. 

Gusty winds and scattered showers will be with us late Monday evening through Wednesday with slightly cooler numbers. Lows will be in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-70s.

Local

Another front rolls through Thursday and this front will bring some bigger changes. Humidity will plummet and so will our morning temperatures.

Look for morning 50s and afternoon 70s Friday right through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine too.

