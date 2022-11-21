Rainy Start to Work Week Across South Florida Before Relief From Rain Arrives

After a wet end to the weekend across South Florida, the area will see the rain remain to start the work week before getting some relief just in time for Thanksgiving.

There has been some lulls in the widespread rain. Temps remain in the low to mid-70s to start the morning with overcast skies. More showers are expected. Flooding risks are anticipated in the heavier rain bands. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 20+ mph.

There will be some dry times throughout the day as the widespread rain takes over this afternoon. Monday will be the wettest day this week before we start drying out. High near 80.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Through midweek, there could be afternoon showers and storms with temps starting to warm back up into the mid-80s.

By Thanksgiving, we’re much drier with mostly to partly sunny skies anticipated with highs in the mid 80s.