Rainy Start to Work Week Across South Florida With Higher Temps

South Florida won't be getting much of a break from the wet weather starting Monday and continuing for much of the work week.

It looks like rain chances will be moving up again with easily half of the area seeing rain Monday. With this type of pattern, we tend to see the lion's share of the action from the morning through early afternoon with more breaks late in the day.

Highs will manage to hit the upper 80s with plenty of humidity to go round.

Rain chances continue to rise between now and the middle of the week with highs locked into the upper 80s.

We may see the rain chances dial back down a touch for this upcoming weekend. Highs remain in a tight range from the upper 80s to low 90s.