first alert weather

Rainy Start to Work Week Across South Florida With Higher Temps

Rain chances continue to rise between now and the middle of the week with highs locked into the upper 80s

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida won't be getting much of a break from the wet weather starting Monday and continuing for much of the work week.

It looks like rain chances will be moving up again with easily half of the area seeing rain Monday. With this type of pattern, we tend to see the lion's share of the action from the morning through early afternoon with more breaks late in the day.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Families Hoping for Answers After Surfside Condo Collapse

2021 Hurricane Season 41 mins ago

Two Areas Could Become Named Systems in Atlantic Within Days: NHC

Highs will manage to hit the upper 80s with plenty of humidity to go round.

Rain chances continue to rise between now and the middle of the week with highs locked into the upper 80s.

We may see the rain chances dial back down a touch for this upcoming weekend. Highs remain in a tight range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us