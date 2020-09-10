Rainy Thursday for South Florida Ahead of Wet Weekend

Rainy season has moved into September with storms staying in the forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.

Rain chances will remain high Thursday as deep moisture continues to roll in from the Atlantic. This moisture is a combination of an old upper-level low along with an old front across northern Florida.

In fact, we are looking at a similar forecast right through at least the first half of the weekend. Rain chances will stay steady near 60% through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday may offer up a bit of a pattern change as drier air moves in. We drop rain chances to 40% Sunday through early next week as highs drift a little higher back to 90 or even a touch higher.