first alert weather

Rainy Thursday for South Florida Ahead of Wet Weekend

This moisture is a combination of an old upper-level low along with an old front across northern Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rainy season has moved into September with storms staying in the forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.

Rain chances will remain high Thursday as deep moisture continues to roll in from the Atlantic. This moisture is a combination of an old upper-level low along with an old front across northern Florida.

Local

News You Should Know 11 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Miami-Dade Cuts Ties With School Platform, UM Set to Unveil New ‘Turnover Chain' in Opener

Miami International Airport 17 hours ago

U.S. Customs Officers Find Nearly $500,000 Inside a Chair at Miami International Airport

In fact, we are looking at a similar forecast right through at least the first half of the weekend. Rain chances will stay steady near 60% through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday may offer up a bit of a pattern change as drier air moves in. We drop rain chances to 40% Sunday through early next week as highs drift a little higher back to 90 or even a touch higher.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us