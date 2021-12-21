Rainy Tuesday Across South Florida Before Drier Weather Returns

Just days before the Christmas holiday, South Florida will be dealing with the wettest day of the holiday work week Tuesday before relief arrives.

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will slide across Florida during the day. Look for a mostly dry morning with afternoon showers and storms likely.

We could see an isolated strong storm or two with gusty winds the primary threat. It'll be warm, muggy and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

It looks like our cold front will push through this evening and changes will come quickly. Look for low 60s to start the day Wednesday with highs remaining in the 70s. Humidity will be quite low too!

This pattern will hold strong for the rest of the week with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s with highs remaining in the 70s.

We warm up just a touch for Christmas weekend, but the humidity will remain on the low side.