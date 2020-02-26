Rainy Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Cooler Weekend

South Florida is going to be dealing with a transition day in their First Alert forecast – as you’ll need that umbrella Wednesday thanks to the latest front bringing warm temperatures and wet weather to the area.

Ahead of that system, near record warmth is in the forecast with high temperatures forecasted at 85 degrees, but the story is showers and storms that are expected to arrive by the mid-afternoon and into the overnight hours across the area.

The second part comes Thursday as the cold front comes through and brings more comfortable and unseasonably cooler temperatures to the area with lows in the lower 50s in parts of the area starting Friday morning and going into the weekend. Afternoon highs will check in around the low to mid 70s through Sunday.

If you like the cooler weather, don’t get used to it as warmer temperatures arrive starting in the early parts of next week with highs back into the 80s by Tuesday morning.