Rainy Wednesday Across South Florida Due to Impacts From Tropical Storm Nicole

Even though both Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern from Tropical Storm Nicole, both counties will have to deal with the impacts from what could become a hurricane Wednesday.

Nicole remains a strong tropical storm, located roughly 250 miles east of Palm Beach County. Hurricane warnings continue for Palm Beach County and points north. Hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Broward County. Lastly, a tropical storm watch remain in effect for Miami-Dade.

Wind and rain will pick up through the day with tropical storm conditions looking more and more likely later Wednesday morning, especially across Miami-Dade and Broward. Peak wind and rain impacts will hit this evening and continue overnight. Look for rapid improvement as we go through the day Thursday.

Very little rain is in the forecast Friday into next week. In fact, we get rewarded with a weak front and morning numbers in the 60s late this weekend and early next week.