A rally is being held at the University of Florida on Tuesday after the Gators basketball team won the men's NCAA Tournament championship.

After nearly 20 years, Florida is once again a national champion.

The Florida Gators claimed victory in Monday night's game against the Houston Cougars after clawing their way out of a double-digit second-half deficit.

The University of Florida rallied back from a 12-point deficit to beat the Houston Cougars 65-63.

The final score was 65 to 63.