Rally Supporting Police Officers Held in Miami

Miamians hit the streets again Wednesday to raise their voices, this time in support of police officers.

The gathering happened around lunchtime outside the famous Versailles restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

People rallying said they wanted to counter demonstrations across the country that are critical of law enforcement.

"They are not all corrupt," said demonstrator Maria Martinez. "They are not racist, they’re good men, hard-working men and women who love their country."

In the middle of the rally was Mike Vega, a veteran Miami police officer who said he appreciated the outreach.

“What we got here is people that support us, they want us to do our jobs honorably, to be respectful and that is what we do here in the city of Miami," said Vega.

Ariel Martinez showed up to support the police and encouraged others to exercise their rights.

"If necessary I believe every single one of these citizens here will stand in front of those police officers to defend them,” said Martinez. "The same way they defend us every day."