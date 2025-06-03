Ralph Rosado wins special election for Miami's District 4 seat

Ralph Rosado was elected into a mostly divided Miami city commission in Tuesday's special election.

Rosado will replace the late Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who died in April. He captured over 55% of the vote, according to results from the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections website.

"Ralph Rosado is not going to give anything back to anybody except the people in District 4," Rosado said. "And this is the swing seat on the commission. And my intention is to always support what I think is right, and I’m going to vote with whoever that happens to be."

Rosado is the former manager of North Bay Village who runs an urban planning consulting business. Among many issues, Rosado said he’s running to fix drainage and affordability issues in District 4.

“We know that home insurance rates have gone up dramatically, the price of groceries have shot up so those aren’t things that the city controls directly, but the city controls your property taxes and I’m going to propose at my first meeting, if elected, eliminating property taxes for seniors,” Rosado told NBC6 in a previous interview.

Rosado ran against Jose Regalado, the son of former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado. Jose Regalado got over 44% of the vote Tuesday night.

The race to replace the late Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes is winding down and getting heated as a familial feud becomes the focal point in Tuesday’s special election. NBC6's Hatzel Vela reports

This newly elected commissioner is expected to be a pivotal swing vote on many matters in the city.

"It is one of five ... any single city commissioner holds 20% of the voting power in the city of Miami, so these elections are extraordinarily important," said NBC6 political analyst Alex Penelas.

Veteran Commissioner Joe Carollo has invested heavily in Rosado’s campaign. Tuesday's special election has been marred by lifelong drama between two political families, the Carollos and Regalados.