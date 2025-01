A ramp from Interstate 595 to Interstate 95 in Broward was closed Tuesday for a vehicle fire.

The closure was on the ramp from eastbound I-595 to I-95 northbound.

Footage showed what appeared to be a landscaping truck caught fire and was blocking the ramp, with debris scattered across the roadway.

It was unknown if there were any injuries, and the cause of the incident was also unknown.